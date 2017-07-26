JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Stun gun used to stop man fleeing traffic stop


Published: Wed, July 26, 2017 @ 11:30 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN

What started as a random traffic stop turned into a chase on foot and ended with a suspect subdued by a stun gun.

Wardell Prather, 37, of Wilkinson Avenue, Youngstown, was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after reportedly breaking free from an officer's grip and fleeing.

Prather was riding as a passenger with Timothy Liddell, who was stopped on Mahoning Avenue for a suspended license. The report says police asked for Prather's license to see if he could drive Liddell's vehicle.

Police discovered Prather was wanted for a warrant on drug charges in Lawrence County, Pa.

Police followed Prather on foot after he fled. The report says police initially halted Prather with a stun gun in a driveway on Kleber Avenue.

He reportedly fell face first onto the concrete, and continued to resist police, requiring two more discharges from a stun gun. The pursuing officer used the stun gun because Prather was continually "grabbing the left side of his waistband...even though he was wearing a belt."

The report says Prather told police: "I was totally in the wrong, I panicked and ran and deserved everything I got."

Three cell phones, $1,370, a car rental agreement, a Chase credit card and two Cracker Barrel gift cards wer found on Prather, the report said.

His additional charges are resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes