AUSTINTOWN

What started as a random traffic stop turned into a chase on foot and ended with a suspect subdued by a stun gun.

Wardell Prather, 37, of Wilkinson Avenue, Youngstown, was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after reportedly breaking free from an officer's grip and fleeing.

Prather was riding as a passenger with Timothy Liddell, who was stopped on Mahoning Avenue for a suspended license. The report says police asked for Prather's license to see if he could drive Liddell's vehicle.

Police discovered Prather was wanted for a warrant on drug charges in Lawrence County, Pa.

Police followed Prather on foot after he fled. The report says police initially halted Prather with a stun gun in a driveway on Kleber Avenue.

He reportedly fell face first onto the concrete, and continued to resist police, requiring two more discharges from a stun gun. The pursuing officer used the stun gun because Prather was continually "grabbing the left side of his waistband...even though he was wearing a belt."

The report says Prather told police: "I was totally in the wrong, I panicked and ran and deserved everything I got."

Three cell phones, $1,370, a car rental agreement, a Chase credit card and two Cracker Barrel gift cards wer found on Prather, the report said.

His additional charges are resisting arrest and obstructing official business.