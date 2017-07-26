JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Sheriff: Man shot by law enforcement officers in Ohio dies


Published: Wed, July 26, 2017 @ 2:09 p.m.

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio sheriff says a male suspect shot multiple times by a deputy and a police officer after striking the police officer with his car has died.

Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer says law enforcement officers conducting a "blitz" to combat the heroin epidemic witnessed a drug deal this morning in the Dayton suburb of Harrison Township. Plummer says undercover officers approached the vehicles, and the suspect fled in his car, striking a Trotwood police officer.

The sheriff says a deputy fired upon the suspect, and the Trotwood officer also fired at him.

Plummer says the suspect fled until he crashed his car. He was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and died.

The Trotwood officer was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition wasn't immediately known.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes