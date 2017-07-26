DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio sheriff says a male suspect shot multiple times by a deputy and a police officer after striking the police officer with his car has died.

Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer says law enforcement officers conducting a "blitz" to combat the heroin epidemic witnessed a drug deal this morning in the Dayton suburb of Harrison Township. Plummer says undercover officers approached the vehicles, and the suspect fled in his car, striking a Trotwood police officer.

The sheriff says a deputy fired upon the suspect, and the Trotwood officer also fired at him.

Plummer says the suspect fled until he crashed his car. He was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and died.

The Trotwood officer was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition wasn't immediately known.