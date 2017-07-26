YOUNGSTOWN

Active and veteran U.S. servicemen and women can get free tickets to the Aug. 24 Zac Brown Band concert at Stambaugh Stadium under the Let Freedom Fly initiative, sponsored by concert promoter JAC Live and Covelli Enterprises.

To kick-off the initiative, Sam Covelli, president and CEO of Covelli Enterprises, has agreed sponsor 150 tickets for military personnel, and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan has agreed to sponsor 30 tickets.

To learn more about sponsoring tickets, contact Jake Jacubec at jjacubec@jacmg.com or 330-746-5182.

Sponsorship packages are also available. For information, go to ylivemusic.com/groups.