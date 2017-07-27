Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The overall assessment by those who made Donald Trump’s visit Tuesday to both Struthers AMVETS and the Covelli Centre safe for the president and public is that pre-planning and agencies’ coordination on the ground worked well, but some lessons were learned for the next big event.

From the time Trump’s visit was confirmed to the time he arrived in the Mahoning Valley, the center and other groups helping with the appearance had a busy eight days to prepare.

“In dealing with the Secret Service and the amount of security, it was unlike anything we ever had” before, said Eric Ryan, Covelli Centre executive director. “They called the shots. They’re the boss, which is much different than anything we normally do.

“We had to assist in the producing of the event with the stage and the setup of the facility,” he said. “The preparation from the security detail was extremely intense. Anybody in the facility had to have background checks, anybody working had to have a background check.”

The biggest challenge, Ryan said, was providing concessions to guests. Unlike at other events, the backstage area was locked down, meaning venue staff didn’t have access to the main kitchen and refrigeration in that area. That issue led to longer concession lines than they preferred, Ryan said.

If the venue were to host a similar event in the future, Ryan said the arena likely would bring in portable refrigeration.

Ryan said he “absolutely” would want the arena to host a president again.

“It was a great experience for our entire team, and I thought for the city as a whole,” he said. “Any time you can host a president of the United states, it’s a huge honor.”

Youngstown police Lt. Brian Butler, responsible for security both on and off the arena site, said things ran smoothly with no major traffic or parking problems.

