STRUTHERS — Police are seeking the identity of a driver whose car hit a Struthers detective during President Donald Trump’s speech in the city Tuesday.

The police officer, Detective Emma Brenoel, sustained a shoulder injury and has since been released from Mercy Health Hospital after an X-ray. City officials said Brenoel is sore, but otherwise fine.

Police say the car’s mirror clipped Brenoel in the side while turning left from Elm Street onto Fifth Street. The driver kept going after hitting Brenoel.

The collision happened about 6:30 p.m., while President Trump was speaking at AMVETS Post 44 just blocks away. Struthers officers were in the area to direct traffic.

Police believe the driver is a white woman between the ages of 65 and 70 with dark hair and glasses. She is believed to have been driving a silver 2014 Kia Sorento.

A license-plate number is not available, but the car had a handicap sticker.

If you have any information, contact police at 330-759-9849 and ask for Capt. Dan Mamula.