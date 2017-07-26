HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Senate is returning to the Capitol to see if it can devise a plan for plugging a $2 billion hole in the state budget, which took effect July 1.

House Republicans tried but failed last week to come up with a proposed solution.

Now the Republican-controlled Senate is hoping to do better during two days in Harrisburg, starting today.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf allowed the $32 billion budget to take effect without his signature.

The governor has said he could support borrowing, if it’s accompanied by enough recurring tax revenue to put the state on a path to fiscal solvency.

A variety of proposals for increasing tax revenues have been discussed.