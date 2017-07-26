BOARDMAN
A township man faces a criminal charge for a drug overdose he reportedly suffered.
Township police on Tuesday arrested Shawn Fekety, 41, of Sheridan Road on a warrant for inducing panic.
According to a police report, the charge stems from an April 23 incident in which police were dispatched to Fekety's address for a reported overdose. Fekety was treated with naloxone, a medication that restores breathing for victims suffering an opioid overdose.
Fekety was released on a summons to appear in Mahoning County Area Court here Thursday.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.