BOARDMAN

A township man faces a criminal charge for a drug overdose he reportedly suffered.

Township police on Tuesday arrested Shawn Fekety, 41, of Sheridan Road on a warrant for inducing panic.

According to a police report, the charge stems from an April 23 incident in which police were dispatched to Fekety's address for a reported overdose. Fekety was treated with naloxone, a medication that restores breathing for victims suffering an opioid overdose.

Fekety was released on a summons to appear in Mahoning County Area Court here Thursday.