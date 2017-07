BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BELL, RAYMOND GLENN 4/12/1959 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Violate Protection Order or Consent Agreement



CHEBATORIS, MARK 8/13/1985 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



CRUZ, ANGEL M II 2/28/1989 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Domestic Violence



DIAZ, HIRAM 9/1/1966 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt Of Court



DUKES, DAJUAN L 7/15/1979 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



DUNCAN, EVAN 9/30/1982 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Obstructing Justice



DUNLAP, STACEY L 8/15/1974 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



FANFER, CAROL 9/14/1963 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation



FANT, DEANDRE L 12/18/1987 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Having Weapons While Under Disability



FINOCHIO, TOBIAS M 6/2/1978 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Trafficking in Drugs

GRAHAM, ISRAEL JOSIAH 7/2/1997 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Robbery



GRAHAM, SHAWNAE GINA DENISE 4/3/1998 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



HALL, ANNALYSE 4/18/1991 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Arrest Of Probationer



HANDY, RONALD LEE III 8/27/1997 SEBRING POLICE DEPT. Burglary



HANNI, ROBERT J 7/18/1986 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Breaking and Entering



HORVATH, SAMUEL M 7/24/1994 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. ASSAULT



JOHNSON, AARON 3/28/1977 COITSVILLE POLICE DEPT. Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

JOHNSON, CLEO CHRISTOPHER 4/11/1991 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs

LEWIS, FRED LEE III 12/22/1995 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Felonious Assault



MOORE, THOMAS E JR 12/12/1971 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Tampering w/ Evidence



REESE, MARVIN CORNELIOUS JR 8/14/1991 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Tampering w/ Evidence



SANTIAGO, ALBERT 11/26/1984 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Possess Drug Abuse Instruments

THOMPSON, MEGAN MARIE 1/8/1986 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



THOMPSON, NATHANIEL BUTLER JR 9/12/1996 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

THORNTON, NOAH F 12/25/1989 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation



VINION, SARAH M 8/16/1981 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt Of Court

WEST, MICHAEL RONALD 11/23/1996 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Assault

WHITE, CHRISTOPHER M 12/25/1973 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Burglary



WILLIAMS, BRANDON J SR 4/2/1985 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

WOODS, RANDY EDWARD 12/13/1988 MAHONING VALLEY VIOLENT CRIMES TASK FORCE Trafficking in Drugs

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BUGGS, KIA RACHELLE 9/15/1976 7/22/2017 BONDED OUT



CAULTON, JEFFEREY 5/15/1988 7/21/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

CAZAREZ-QUINTERO, CLAUDIA 2/5/1979 7/18/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

CROSSWHITE, CHARLES R 11/4/1985 7/25/2017 BONDED OUT

DAVNER, RYAN 9/19/1984 7/25/2017 BONDED OUT



DOMINIC, JOSEPH 12/13/1987 7/25/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

FRANKLIN, CHANNING C 1/21/1975 7/25/2017 BONDED OUT



KENT, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL 3/9/1979 5/11/2017 BONDED OUT



LYNCH, SARMARYA 7/5/1996 7/12/2017 TIME SERVED



MADISON, LATEAKA DESHUNS 6/12/1991 7/25/2017 BONDED OUT



MUHAMMAD, OMAR 3/3/1973 7/25/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



PARKER, STEWART DETROY 8/11/1982 5/12/2017 BONDED OUT

PIXLEY, DWAYNE 2/20/1968 7/7/2017 TIME SERVED



STEWART, FAYBEON B 3/24/1990 7/18/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY