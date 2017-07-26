YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown Area Jewish Federation will host the first film of its Film Festival – “Bagels Over Berlin” – at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Jewish Community Center, 505 Gypsy Lane. The viewing is free.

The film is based on interviews with Jewish airmen who fought in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. Director Alan Feinberg reveals how Jews volunteered in large numbers for the Air Corps, later renamed the Air Force, the branch with the highest mortality rate at the first part of the war. The film is being shown to honor Irwin Stovroff, a WWII POW and Youngstown resident, on his 95th birthday.