JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Jewish Film Festival to host “Bagels Over Berlin” Thursday night at JCC


Published: Wed, July 26, 2017 @ 4:28 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown Area Jewish Federation will host the first film of its Film Festival – “Bagels Over Berlin” – at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Jewish Community Center, 505 Gypsy Lane. The viewing is free.

The film is based on interviews with Jewish airmen who fought in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. Director Alan Feinberg reveals how Jews volunteered in large numbers for the Air Corps, later renamed the Air Force, the branch with the highest mortality rate at the first part of the war. The film is being shown to honor Irwin Stovroff, a WWII POW and Youngstown resident, on his 95th birthday.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes