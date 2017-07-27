AUSTINTOWN

Fitch High School Concert Choir submitted a successful audition for the chance to perform under Grammy Award-winning composer Eric Whitacre at Carnegie Hall in New York City.



“I thought it was a total long shot, seeing as it’s an international competition,” said choir director Bill Klein.

It turns out, it wasn’t.

Fitch Concert Choir will head to New York in April for four days to train and perform with Whitacre.

On Aug. 6, the choir will perform at Woodside Community Garden, 4105 Elmwood Ave., at 6 p.m. to raise money for the trip.

Unfortunately, Klein said, taking all 50 members of the choir to the Big Apple is expensive. He said the kids fell silent upon finding out they were selected, and Klein was puzzled by their reaction. But they burst into excitement shortly after.

“It was one of those moments when you get to tell your kids that you’re going to do something incredible,” Klein said.

