Driver in serious condition after being shot on Ohio highway


Published: Wed, July 26, 2017 @ 12:23 p.m.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say a driver has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was shot on an Ohio highway.

Police say the shooting happened about 5 p.m. Tuesday on a ramp from the Sixth Street Expressway to southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Cincinnati.

The bullet shattered the driver’s side window and hit the driver, causing the victim’s car to crash into another vehicle. Police say no one else was seriously injured.

Officials say they do not know the cause of the shooting. The Cincinnati Police Department says they are treating the shooting as a homicide investigation.

