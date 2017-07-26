JOBS
Browns' Garrett healthy, ready for training camp


Published: Wed, July 26, 2017 @ 1:35 p.m.

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett has fully recovered from a foot sprain and is ready for training camp.

The No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, Garrett suffered a left lateral foot sprain during minicamp in June. He was placed in a walking boot and there was some concern that he might be sidelined for an extensive period.

Coach Hue Jackson said today, however, that Garrett is "totally healthy" and will be on the field when camp opens Thursday. Garrett will be monitored during practices and it's possible he could be kept out of some drills.

Garrett was limited by a sprained ankle during his junior season at Texas A&M, but he was still one of the nation's best pass rushers.

Also, Jackson said Cody Kessler will begin camp as the first-team quarterback. Kessler, who started eight games a rookie in 2016, will compete with Brock Osweiler and rookie DeShone Kizer for the starting job.

