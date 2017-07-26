BOARDMAN — A township man faces his fourth charge in the last two years related to operating a vehicle while impaired, according to a police report.

Township police arrested David Perham, 56, of Market Street early this morning on charges of OVI refusal, driving while under OVI suspension, having an open container of alcohol, and numerous traffic violations.

Police stopped Perham on South Avenue near Windam Court after an officer observed the vehicle drifting into the left lane numerous times.

According to police, Perham has three OVI refusals on his driver's license from October 2015 and two times earlier this year.