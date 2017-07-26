JOBS
Boardman man charged with assaulting two police officers


Published: Wed, July 26, 2017 @ 3:05 p.m.

BOARDMAN — A township man faces numerous felony charges for allegedly assaulting two police officers.

Police arrested Michael West, 20, of Roche Way on Tuesday after he was released from an area hospital. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Mahoning County Area Court on Thursday on two charges of assault on a police officer, and one count each of obstruction of official business and resisting arrest.

The charges stem from an incident reported about 3 a.m. Sunday on Sylvia Lane. A caller told police a man had hit their window and was running up and down the street.

When police arrived, the man, later identified as West, reportedly attempted to flee and then fought with police. Both officers were treated for injuries sustained in the struggle.

West was taken to the Mahoning County jail Tuesday.

