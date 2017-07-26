JOBS
2-year-old hospitalized after suspected opioid overdose


Published: Wed, July 26, 2017 @ 12:10 p.m.

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old girl has been hospitalized in Ohio after a suspected opioid overdose.

First responders were called to a home in Dayton about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of an unconscious child. The child was rushed to a hospital where she is reported in serious condition.

Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer says with the opioid epidemic in its height, there is reason to suspect the child suffered an overdose.

Bauer says the child was with a baby sitter at the time of the emergency.

Police are currently searching for the child’s mother, saying they know who she is.

