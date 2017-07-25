Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Construction of the chill-can plant on the East Side is ahead of schedule, the developer said Tuesday.

Mitchell Joseph, head of Joseph Co. International, expects some production to begin at the site at 130 N. Lane Ave. in spring 2018.

Joseph Co. International is the creator of the world’s first self-chilling beverage can.

Joseph’s great-grandfather started and operated Star Bottling Co. from 1921 through 1970 where Joseph is now building his company’s East Coast operations. The company currently has West Coast operations in California.

