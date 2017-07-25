YOUNGSTOWN — City police are investigating a robbery reported about 2:30 this morning on East Indianola Avenue.

According to a police report, a man told police that he pulled into the parking lot of Got to Go Towing located at 1101 E. Indianola and then heard a noise coming from the South side of the business.

When he went to investigate, someone reportedly hit him from behind, knocking him to the ground, and took his wallet from his pocket. The suspect then fled.

Police were unable to locate a suspect at the time, according to the report.