JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Youngstown police investigating South Side robbery


Published: Tue, July 25, 2017 @ 12:02 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — City police are investigating a robbery reported about 2:30 this morning on East Indianola Avenue.

According to a police report, a man told police that he pulled into the parking lot of Got to Go Towing located at 1101 E. Indianola and then heard a noise coming from the South side of the business.

When he went to investigate, someone reportedly hit him from behind, knocking him to the ground, and took his wallet from his pocket. The suspect then fled.

Police were unable to locate a suspect at the time, according to the report.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes