GIRARD — A man will appear for a hearing Wednesday in Girard Municipal Court on charges including drug trafficking and improper handling of a firearm.

Liberty police stopped Cyrano Clay, 29, of Youngstown about 2 a.m. Saturday for driving outside of marked lanes, according to a police report.

The car smelled of marijuana and Clay, the driver, had a warrant out for his arrest on a minor traffic violation, police said.

Inside the car, police found a handgun under a cup holder, a bag of suspected marijuana, pills and a loose powdery substance.

Clay is also charged with driving without a license, possession of drugs, possession of criminal tools and violating Ohio's concealed-carry law.

Clay was arraigned Monday.