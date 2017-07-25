By David Skolnick

skolnick@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

President Donald Trump isn’t likely to start his 7 p.m. rally today at the Covelli Centre on time, but if you’re going to the event, you probably want to get there early.

That’s because more than 20,000 reservations for the rally have been received by the Trump campaign, according to Youngstown police.

The center’s maximum capacity is 7,000 people for this event.

Not everyone who made a reservation is going to come to the event. But there almost certainly will be a capacity crowd at the rally.

The doors to the center open at 4 p.m.

People are likely to start lining up outside the center about 2 p.m., said Michael McGiffin, director of downtown events and citywide special projects.

“It’s first-come, first-served at the Covelli Centre, so people will be waiting in line for seats early,” he said. “A reservation does not guarantee entry.”

There also will be large-screen televisions outside the center broadcasting the speech for those who can’t get inside.

Air Force One is scheduled to land at Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna at 5:20 p.m. First lady Melania Trump will accompany her husband, according to a White House schedule emailed to the press.

He is scheduled to leave the air base at 8:30 p.m. Trump will make a stop at the AMVETS Post 44, 305 Elm St., in Struthers at 6 p.m. before heading to the center for the rally.

The Struthers stop is part of Salute to American Heroes week in which the president will honor local veterans and their families.

Struthers Mayor Terry Stocker said drivers can expect traffic restrictions but declined to give specifics for security reasons.

Stocker, a Democrat, has an invitation to the city event and says it is an “honor” to have the president in his city.

Among those traveling with Trump on Monday night to the Mahoning Valley is Omarosa Manigault, a city native and the Republican president’s director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison. Manigault rose to fame on Trump’s TV show “The Apprentice.”

“I’m excited he’s bringing me with him to my hometown,” she said Monday in an exclusive interview with The Vindicator. “It’s so incredible as a daughter of Youngstown to be with the president of the United States in my hometown. Youngstown is so important to the president. He connected with the people of the Mahoning Valley at the Canfield Fair” during a Sept. 5, 2016, campaign stop.

Manigault said she expects Trump today to “be greeted warmly. It’s a traditional Trump campaign rally. This is his first time back as president. I’ve had my phone ringing off the hook with people wanting to get to this rally. The rally is a way for him to deliver a direct message to the people. He recognizes the importance of the Valley.”

She described the rally as a way to tell people how “what we do on Pennsylvania Avenue [where the White House is located] impacts Belmont Avenue,” a busy street in Youngstown and Liberty.

Also accompanying the president and Manigault to the Valley are Ryan Zinke, secretary of the interior; David Shulkin, secretary of veterans affairs; and Rick Perry, secretary of energy.

Trump lost Mahoning County in last year’s election to Democrat Hillary Clinton 49.9 percent to 46.6 percent, the best showing for a Republican in the Democratic stronghold since Richard Nixon’s victory in 1972.

Trump became the first Republican to win Trumbull County since Nixon in 1972, capturing 50.7 percent of the vote to 44.5 percent for Clinton.

Trump campaigned in the area three times during the 2016 presidential race. The Sept. 5 Canfield Fair stop was the final visit. The two others were: March 14, the day before the Republican primary, at Winner Aviation; and Aug. 15 for a policy speech on immigration at Youngstown State University.

As for the Covelli event, the Trump campaign asks people to limit personal items.

Specific items not permitted include homemade signs, banners, professional cameras with detachable lenses, tripods, monopods, selfie sticks, backpacks and large bags.

Also, Trump merchandise will be sold at the event, according to the campaign.

The campaign is paying a $30,000 rental fee to use the center.

The rally is being treated like a “sold-out” event at the center, according to Youngstown police, with southbound traffic on the South Avenue bridge, next to the facility, closed today starting at 4 p.m. and lasting until the event’s conclusion.

Other street restrictions and closures may occur.

Police also are encouraging people to avoid the east end of downtown between 3 and 9 p.m., if they’re not attending the rally.

People can park in limited spaces at the center – there’s a restricted parking area at the facility – as well as at parking lots and decks nearby, he said. All on-street parking is free after 5 p.m. today.

McGiffin said, however, when the presidential motorcade comes through there “will be some temporary street closures. It won’t be that big of a burden. It’s a rolling closure. The closure travels with the motorcade and keeps moving. I don’t expect it to last any longer than a red light.”

Also, the Mahoning County Democratic Party and other local Democratic and progressive groups will have a counter-rally from 5:30 to 7 p.m. today on the sidewalk on Central Square, Wick Avenue and West Federal Street.

The city has no plans to close streets for that rally, McGiffin said.

Downtown restaurants are expected to be busy, he said.

“We expect this will bring people into our restaurants,” McGiffin said.