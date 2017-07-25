YOUNGSTOWN — City police reported finding a gun and illicit prescription drugs on a woman after responding to a reported fight on the South Side.
According to a police report, officers responded to an address Monday night on Hilton Avenue, where they were advised that a woman with a gun had fled the scene. Police located the woman, Taniqua Smith, as she pulled into a Philadelphia Avenue driveway.
Police reported finding a black handgun in a garage, and three unopened boxes of Tramadol (a prescription painkiller), each containing 100 pills, in a purse in the vehicle that Smith had left. Police also reported finding any additional pack of 10 pills, with seven missing, wrapped in $206 in cash.
Smith facdes charges of carrying a concealed weapon, receiving stolen property (the gun was listed as stolen out of Stark County), drug trafficking, and on an outstanding warrant.
Smith was taken to the Mahoning County jail.
