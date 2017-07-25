SALEM — Waterworth Memorial Park will host its “Go Wild in the Park” program at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in pavilion No. 9 with a topic of snakes and turtles.

Kathy Cattrell, Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center volunteer and former teacher, will introduce some local live reptiles and tell about which reptiles are friendly and which are not, how to find reptiles and how they survive.

Register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us, call the library at 330-332-0042 or Shane Franks at 330-332-5512.