YOUNGSTOWN

Ursuline High School added a new class to its Advanced Placement Program for the 2017-18 school year.



The new course, computer science principles, will allow students to learn several facets of what Principal Matthew Sammartino calls “the new literacy.”

“Teaching computer science is as important to teach as reading is now,” he said. “Kids are interested in it. They’re engaged with technology constantly – from the time they wake up to the time they go to bed and even in the classroom. It’s just their life.”

Some of the facets students will learn include principles of computation, creative aspects of programming, abstractions, algorithms, cybersecurity concerns and more.

Sammartino said the course goal is to encourage students to get into the computer science field.

“Computer science is the future of almost any profession in some way,” he said.

Read more about it in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.