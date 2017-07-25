BOARDMAN

Two township police officers were injured in a struggle with a suspect.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched about 3 a.m. Sunday to Sylvia Lane after a caller reported that a man hit her window "then ran up and down the street with no shirt on."

After police located the suspect, who reportedly was pacing back and forth in the street and "screaming about Jesus," the man attempted to flee from officers and then proceeded to assault them.

Officers reportedly attempted to use stun guns and batons to subdue the suspect, but the methods did not have any effect on him. At one point, one of the officers accidentally made contact with a stun gun and was shocked by it. The suspect also purportedly punched them, wrestled with them and attempted to bite them.

Both officers were treated at an area hospital. The man, who is not named in the report, was sent to an area hospital and will be booked by township police after he is treated, according to the report.