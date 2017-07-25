WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is taking a victory lap in Ohio after the Senate voted to begin debating legislation aimed at dismantling former President Barack Obama's health care law.

Trump said at a Youngstown rally tonight that with that vote, Republicans are now one "step closer to liberating our citizens from this Obamacare nightmare and delivering great health care for the American people."

He asks, "You think that's easy? That's not easy."

His enthusiastic crowd at the Covelli Centre has been responding with chants of "Drain the swamp!" and "CNN sucks!"