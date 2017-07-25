YOUNGSTOWN

Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper said President Donald J. Trump made big promises on the campaign trail but has only delivered chaos and campaign rallies.

The chairman held a press conference on the city's North Side ahead of the president's rally at the Covelli Centre tonight.

Mahoning County Democratic Party Chairman David Betras and Youngstown Democratic Mayoral Candidate Jamael "Tito" Brown joined Pepper at Northside Medical Center this morning ahead of an expected health care vote today in the U.S. Senate.

Potential cuts to Medicaid were among broken campaign promises Pepper listed alongside labeling China a currency manipulator and creating better jobs, infrastructure and health care. People want results, Pepper said.

"The last thing people want to see is a rally, as if a campaign is still going on," he said.

"If there's one thing Youngstown doesn't need, it's another politician making promises they won't keep," Brown said.

Trump has failed to curtail trade agreements that have devastated the Mahoning Valley, Betras argued.



He noted that the president lost Mahoning County and asked him to stop using the area "as a backdrop to make himself feel better."

"Talk is cheap; tweets are cheap," Betras said. "[Youngstown] isn't cheap. We know a liar when we see one."

The local Democratic Party plans to hold a rally protesting President Trump's visit at 5:30 p.m. tonight in Youngstown's central square protesting President Trump's visit.