Senate votes against GOP health care bill


Published: Tue, July 25, 2017 @ 9:58 p.m.

WASHINGTON

The Washiongtopn Post is reporting that the Senate has voted against the GOP bill to make sweeping changes to the Affordable Care Act.

The bill would have abolished several of the health-care law’s requirements and made deep cuts to Medicaid, but failed tonight as part of a series of votes to dismantle the bill commonly, often derisively, called Obamacare.

The Post reported that the measure was all but assured of defeat, given its 60-vote threshold, because of Democrats’ unified opposition.

