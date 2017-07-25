WARREN

Mahoning Valley Young Professionals is calling for nominations for the 2017-18 25 Under 35 Award.

Nominees must either live or work in the Mahoning Valley and be between the ages of 21 and 35. They may not exceed 35 years of age as of Aug. 31. Nominees must have excelled in their profession and education, as well as demonstrate commitment to giving back to the community.

Honorees from previous 25 Under 35 Awards can be re-nominated.

Completed nomination packets with attached r sum s must be submitted by Aug. 25.

Nominations must be submitted on the 2017-2018 25 Under 35 Nomination form found on the website.

For questions, call Rose Shaffer Saborse at 330-207-2635 or 25under35@myypclub.com or contact Rachael Chacon at rchacon@cfmv.org.