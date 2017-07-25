JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

New course offered by naturopath


Published: Tue, July 25, 2017 @ 8:09 a.m.

NILES

Board Certified Naturopath, Dr. Dannielle MacDuff is taking registrations for her new course, Autoimmune Disorders and Reversing Chronic Disease, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at ETI Technical College, 2076 Youngstown Warren Rd., Niles.

The course runs for four weeks on Thursdays beginning July 27th, Aug. 3, 10, and 17. People who suffer from conditions including multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, celiac disease, fibromyalgia, diabetes and similar chronic conditions are encouraged to take the course.

Cost is a $55 donation to the Phoenix House Building Fund. Interested parties can register online at MusslerChiro.com or call 330-758-9567.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes