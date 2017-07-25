NILES

Board Certified Naturopath, Dr. Dannielle MacDuff is taking registrations for her new course, Autoimmune Disorders and Reversing Chronic Disease, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at ETI Technical College, 2076 Youngstown Warren Rd., Niles.

The course runs for four weeks on Thursdays beginning July 27th, Aug. 3, 10, and 17. People who suffer from conditions including multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, celiac disease, fibromyalgia, diabetes and similar chronic conditions are encouraged to take the course.

Cost is a $55 donation to the Phoenix House Building Fund. Interested parties can register online at MusslerChiro.com or call 330-758-9567.