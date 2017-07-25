YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a 27-year-old Çleveland man who was shot in the thigh about 7:20 p.m. Monday on Victor Avenue on the East Side answered every question police asked him with, “I don’t know.”

Officers were called to Northside Medical Center for a report of an assault victim and when they arrived all the man would tell them is he was walking on Victor when he heard several gunshots and felt a pain in his thigh.

The victim got someone to drive him to the hospital. Police checked the street for any evidence of a shooting but could find nothing, reports said.