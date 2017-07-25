JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Man arraigned after Liberty police say he crashed car while driving drunk


Published: Tue, July 25, 2017 @ 2:34 p.m.

GIRARD — A man was arraigned today in Girard Municipal Court after police say he crashed his car in Liberty while driving under the influence.

Michael Harris, 26, of Warren faces charges of driving under the influence, improperly handling a firearm and failure to control vehicle. He entered not-guilty pleas to DUI and failure to control. He entered no plea to the felony firearm charge.

Township police responded July 18 to Tibbetts Wick Road, where an SUV had gone into a ditch. Police say Harris, the driver, smelled of alcohol and had difficulty keeping his balance. Harris registered a blood alcohol limit of 0.081, according to police. The legal limit in Ohio is 0.08.

Harris, who is free on a $7,500 personal recognizance bond, will appear Aug. 16 for a preliminary hearing.

He could not be reached for comment and did not yet have an attorney listed through Girard court.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes