GIRARD — A man was arraigned today in Girard Municipal Court after police say he crashed his car in Liberty while driving under the influence.

Michael Harris, 26, of Warren faces charges of driving under the influence, improperly handling a firearm and failure to control vehicle. He entered not-guilty pleas to DUI and failure to control. He entered no plea to the felony firearm charge.

Township police responded July 18 to Tibbetts Wick Road, where an SUV had gone into a ditch. Police say Harris, the driver, smelled of alcohol and had difficulty keeping his balance. Harris registered a blood alcohol limit of 0.081, according to police. The legal limit in Ohio is 0.08.

Harris, who is free on a $7,500 personal recognizance bond, will appear Aug. 16 for a preliminary hearing.

He could not be reached for comment and did not yet have an attorney listed through Girard court.