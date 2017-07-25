YOUNGSTOWN — Local unemployment in the Mahoning Valley increased slightly in June to 6.6 percent, up from 6.2 percent reported in July 2016, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said today.

The number of unemployed increased by 1,000 year over year to 16,200 and the number of employed decreased by 400 to 229,900. The civilian labor force, the total of employed and unemployed, increased by 1,000 to 246,000.