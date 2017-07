BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

AULT, STEPHEN B 7/30/1955 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Intimidation

BARBE, SAMANTHA L 9/7/1989 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE OVI Suspension

BELL, RAYMOND GLENN 4/12/1959 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Violate Protection Order or Consent Agreement



CHEBATORIS, MARK 8/13/1985 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



CHRISTIAN, ESHONE M 9/16/1991 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension



DIGIACOMO, JOSEPH J 6/2/1987 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Vandalism



DILL, TREYVONNE VARELL MARQUISE 3/14/1994 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Carrying Concealed Weapons

DUNCAN, EVAN 9/30/1982 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Obstructing Justice

FAIRCHILD, ALAN PAUL 2/11/1967 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs

FANFER, CAROL 9/14/1963 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation



FINOCHIO, TOBIAS M 6/2/1978 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs

HALL, ANNALYSE 4/18/1991 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Arrest Of Probationer

HANDY, RONALD LEE III 8/27/1997 SEBRING POLICE DEPT. Burglary



HORVATH, SAMUEL M 7/24/1994 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation



JACKSON, TANIQUA REENA 3/17/1990 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

JOHNSON, CLEO CHRISTOPHER 4/11/1991 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs

JONES, MAURICE L 11/22/1982 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Carrying Concealed Weapons



JONES, SHAKAILA J 3/1/1989 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation



KELLEY, DRE LEROY 9/29/1995 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension



MCGOULDRICK, DAVID EDWARD III 11/6/1986 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



PLOURDE, SHANE WILLIAM 6/6/1989 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



REESE, MARVIN CORNELIOUS JR 8/14/1991 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Tampering w/ Evidence

RICHARDSON, BRAYLON M 1/28/1988 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Slow Speed/Impeding Traffic

SANTIAGO, ALBERT 11/26/1984 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Possess Drug Abuse Instruments



THORNTON, NOAH F 12/25/1989 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation



WILLIAMS, BRANDON J SR 4/2/1985 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

WOMACK, KASHMERE C 5/19/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Public Indecency

WOODS, RANDY EDWARD 12/13/1988 MAHONING VALLEY VIOLENT CRIMES TASK FORCE Trafficking in Drugs

WRIGHT, MEGAN 11/5/1989 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possessing Criminal Tools

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BEECHER, HOWARD FITZGERALD 6/21/1965 7/21/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



BENKO, ALEXXIS MARIE 9/16/1998 7/21/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

BROWN, GARY 7/22/1964 7/4/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



BURKE, LESLIE DONNEL 8/16/1974 7/22/2017 BONDED OUT



BUTLER THOMAS, DEMACHEL EUGENE CHRISTOPHER 7/31/1998 7/6/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

CARROLL, KELSEY M 1/20/1998 7/22/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

CARTER, ERIC LAMONT 12/4/1979 7/21/2017 NO CHARGES FILED



CAULTON, JEFFEREY 5/15/1988 7/21/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



CAZAREZ-QUINTERO, CLAUDIA 2/5/1979 7/18/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



COTTLE, ERNEST K II 12/21/1984 6/28/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

CROSSWHITE, CHARLES R 11/4/1985 7/25/2017 BONDED OUT



DAVNER, RYAN 9/19/1984 7/25/2017 BONDED OUT



DOMINIC, JOSEPH 12/13/1987 7/25/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



FAULKNER, GEORGE E JR 9/23/1986 6/19/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



HYLTON, CHRISTOPHER E 4/20/1989 4/6/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



JULIOUS, TYJUAN DONTRELL 7/7/1993 5/9/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



KIMBROUGH, EDWARD JR 7/23/1992 7/24/2017 CR4 SUMMONS

KNISELEY, TODD JAMES 4/23/1989 5/22/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



LIVERMORE, LACEY A 7/8/1990 7/24/2017 CR4 SUMMONS

MCGREW, IRELAND LEE 6/19/1974 7/22/2017 NO CHARGES FILED

MILLERLEILE JR., MICHEAL NICHOLAS 9/21/1975 7/22/2017 NO CHARGES FILED



PARKER, DAVID GREGORY JR 7/24/1986 7/21/2017 TIME SERVED



PERKINS, KEIJUAN 4/30/1992 4/6/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



POLING, CHARLES 2/5/1958 7/16/2017 BONDED OUT

SCHULER, SERENITY 2/1/1999 7/20/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

SMITH, DEREK L 1/17/1990 5/15/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



SMITH, MARGO M 3/22/1983 7/12/2017 TIME SERVED

STEWART, FAYBEON B 3/24/1990 7/18/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



STULLER, GRANT A 3/17/1992 5/20/2017 TIME SERVED

TURNER, JAMAL I 4/10/1992 6/12/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



VALENTINE, EMANUEL KIJUAN 6/23/1997 4/6/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

WEEKLEY, JASON F 4/21/1976 7/22/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

WOLOSCHAK, CHRISTOPHER S 3/8/1984 2/11/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC