YOUNGSTOWN — A train engine jumped the tracks on Vallourec Star property late this morning.

Girard Police were the first to respond. They told The Vindicator the train engine was the only car on the train to come off the tracks.

The Vindicator’s broadcast partner 21 WFMJ-TV reported company officials have estimated 150 gallons of diesel fuel has leaked from the engine. Mahoning County and Trumbull County Haz-Mat crews and the Youngstown and Girard fire departments are on scene.



Haz-Mat crews are working to keep any fuel from entering the Mahoning River.