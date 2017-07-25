JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Fuel leak on train car at Vallourec Star


Published: Tue, July 25, 2017 @ 12:06 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A train engine jumped the tracks on Vallourec Star property late this morning.

Girard Police were the first to respond. They told The Vindicator the train engine was the only car on the train to come off the tracks.

The Vindicator’s broadcast partner 21 WFMJ-TV reported company officials have estimated 150 gallons of diesel fuel has leaked from the engine. Mahoning County and Trumbull County Haz-Mat crews and the Youngstown and Girard fire departments are on scene.

Haz-Mat crews are working to keep any fuel from entering the Mahoning River.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes