AUSTINTOWN — A San Diego man's body was found in the cab of his tractor-trailer this morning at Pilot Travel Center on state Route 46.

The driver's trucking company called police at 9:38 a.m. today after no contact with the driver since Saturday.

Police told The Vindicator that Austintown was the man's last stop. His vehicle had sat in the truck stop's parking lot

Detective Sgt. Jordan Yacavone said there is no indication of suspicious activity.

The driver's body was sent to Mahoning County Coroner's office to determine the cause of death.