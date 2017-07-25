Staff report

BOARDMAN

A township woman lost more than $1,200 in a scam that's been reported in areas across the country.

According to a police report filed Monday, the victim, a 74-year-old Tudor Lane resident, told police that she received a call earlier that day from a man claiming to be a sergeant with the Mahoning County Sheriff's office. The man reportedly told the woman that she had failed to appear for jury duty and was in contempt of court.

The caller told the woman to go to a local store and purchase three prepaid debit cards and then give him the card numbers, which she did. She purchased 2 $500 cards and one card for $247.67, according to the report.

The woman discovered it was a scam when she went to the sheriff's office and asked to speak with the deputy in question.

Township police are investigating the incident.