JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Boardman woman, 74, victimized in jury-duty scam


Published: Tue, July 25, 2017 @ 10:45 a.m.

Staff report

BOARDMAN

A township woman lost more than $1,200 in a scam that's been reported in areas across the country. 

According to a police report filed Monday, the victim, a 74-year-old Tudor Lane resident, told police that she received a call earlier that day from a man claiming to be a sergeant with the Mahoning County Sheriff's office. The man reportedly told the woman that she had failed to appear for jury duty and was in contempt of court. 

The caller told the woman to go to a local store and purchase three prepaid debit cards and then give him the card numbers, which she did.  She purchased 2 $500 cards and one card for $247.67, according to the report. 

The woman discovered it was a scam when she went to the sheriff's office and asked to speak with the deputy in question. 

Township police are investigating the incident. 

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes