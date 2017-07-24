YOUNGSTOWN

President Trump will be visiting the Covelli Centre on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m.

In addition to traffic restrictions consistent with a “sold out” event, the Youngstown Police Department said southbound traffic on the South Avenue bridge will be closed beginning at 4 p.m. Other unannounced street restrictions and closings may occur. The public is encouraged to avoid the east end of the downtown, unless attending the event.

Finally, there have been more than 20,000 reservations received for the event – Covelli seating max is 7,000, the police department said in a news release.