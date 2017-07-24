JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

YPD says Trump visit will mean traffic restrictions


Published: Mon, July 24, 2017 @ 11:56 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

President Trump will be visiting the Covelli Centre on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m.

In addition to traffic restrictions consistent with a “sold out” event, the Youngstown Police Department said southbound traffic on the South Avenue bridge will be closed beginning at 4 p.m. Other unannounced street restrictions and closings may occur. The public is encouraged to avoid the east end of the downtown, unless attending the event.

Finally, there have been more than 20,000 reservations received for the event – Covelli seating max is 7,000, the police department said in a news release.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes