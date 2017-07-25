WARREN — The U.S. Veterans Administration Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center says the apparent self-inflicted shooting death of a Vienna man inside the Warren Outpatient Clinic on Friday is a “tragic situation.”

“There was a sad, isolated incident Friday afternoon at our Warren VA Outpatient Clinic,” a spokeswoman said Monday after being contacted by The Vindicator.

“Due to privacy regulations, we cannot provide additional information on the incident or individuals involved, but our condolences and thoughts are with the family of our nation’s hero,” said Kristen Parker, chief of external affairs Cleveland center.

The Warren Police Department today confirmed a Vienna man shot himself to death in the chest while attending an appointment inside the VA offices on Tod Avenue at 3:54 p.m. Friday.

The man, 53, was a military veteran. A woman with the same address and last name as the victim was listed as the person who called 911.

A detective said he didn’t know if other people were in the room at the time of the incident. Parker said because of privacy regulations, she cannot discuss who else was involved. She said no one else was injured.

The Trumbull County Coroner’s office says the death is a coroner’s case, but there’s been no ruling on the cause of death.

