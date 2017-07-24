JOBS
US maker of panels in London fire: Others install them


Published: Mon, July 24, 2017 @ 12:59 p.m.

ATLANTA (AP) — The leader of the U.S. manufacturer of the panels outside a London apartment tower where at least 80 people died in a fire says his company quit selling them for high-rises because it can’t control how they are installed.

David Hess, interim CEO of Arconic Inc., said Monday that the company is still working with investigators on the Grenfell Tower inferno.

Hess said it’s up to other companies including architects and contractors to ensure that cladding systems comply with codes and regulations.

An Associated Press review found some building owners in the U.S. were unaware that the same Reynobond panels with a polyethylene core were used on their buildings as well. The Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta says polyethylene is combustible.

