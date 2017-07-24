JOBS
Trump planning stop Tuesday in Struthers before Covelli Centre rally


Published: Mon, July 24, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

STRUTHERS — President Donald Trump is planning to visit with veterans in Struthers before his 7 p.m. rally in Youngstown at the Covelli Centre.

Struthers Mayor Terry Stocker said drivers can expect traffic restrictions in the city, though he declined to give specifics for security reasons.

The city’s safety forces had a meeting today to prepare, Stocker said.

Stocker, an Army veteran, has an invitation to the event in the city. The mayor says he’d like to talk with the president about federal support for infrastructure and economic development.

“We’re really overwhelmed by him coming here.” said Stocker, a Democrat. “We’re really encouraged by that. ... We’re hopeful that he walks away with a good feeling about this area. This will be a day to remember for every citizen in our community.”

