Several shots fired Sunday on Market Street


Published: Mon, July 24, 2017 @ 9:52 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said several shots were fired and a man was knocked out following a fight about 10:50 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Market Street.

Officers were called to the area for a shot spotter activation and a call of a person shot and found a man lying unconscious in the street surrounded by several .45-caliber shell casings.

Reports said a woman told police she was the shell station when she saw a fight broke out and went to leave when several rounds struck her car, shattering a windshield and forcing the airbag to deploy.

Police talked to the victim at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital but reports said he did not remember much.

