YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a man who led police on a short chase about 11:35 p.m. Saturday before smashing his car into a utility pole at Garland and Overland avenues was arrested on weapons and resisting charges.

Treyvonne Dill of Ferndale Avenue ran after crashing the car into the pole and kept clutching at his waist as if he had a gun, reports said.

An officer fired at him twice with his electronic stun weapon and the second time Dill fell to the ground, and as he did so a 9mm pistol fell off his waist, reports said.

Dill struggled with officers before he was taken into custody. An officer tried to pull him over for an improper turn.