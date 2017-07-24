JOBS
Markets Right Now: A mixed start for US stocks


Published: Mon, July 24, 2017 @ 9:53 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as declines in health care and consumer-focused companies outweigh gains in other parts of the market.

Nike fell about 1 percent in early trading Monday, while Johnson & Johnson was down 0.6 percent.

Health information site WebMD soared 20 percent after agreeing to be acquired by the investment firm KKR.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slipped 1 point to 2,471.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 10 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,567. The Nasdaq composite was little changed at 6,389.

Bond prices slipped. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.25 percent.

