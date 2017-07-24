BOARDMAN

A man who township police say they found intoxicated near the township government building faces a felony charge for allegedly threatening a police officer.

Stephen Ault, 61, of Southern Boulevard is charged with disorderly conduct and intimidation, a third-degree felony, for the incident reported Sunday night.

According to a police report, a patrol officer observed Ault sitting behind the police department's fuel pumps, located on the township government campus on Market Street, about 9 p.m.

The officer reported that Ault had dirt on his clothes and appeared to have urinated on himself. When asked what he was doing there, Ault reportedly told the officer that he "walking to buy more beer" and "thought there was a bathroom in the field" behind him. The officer told him that there was no bathroom in the field.

While officers were giving Ault a ride home, he reportedly told them, "Don't take me home, take me to go get beer first." Ault then proceeded to threaten, in profane terms, one of the officers who was taking him home.

He was taken to the Mahoning County jail. He is scheduled to appear in Mahoning County Area Court here Tuesday.

The report notes that township police previously have cited Ault for public intoxication.