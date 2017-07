BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

AULT, STEPHEN B 7/30/1955 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Intimidation

FREDERICK, TAKOTA J 4/3/1998 SEBRING POLICE DEPT. Complicity



LUCKY, DOMINIQUE D 11/20/1988 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension



PLOURDE, SHANE WILLIAM 6/6/1989 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

VALENTINE, TREJUAN JOHNTAE 5/5/1999 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possessing a defaced firearm



VANFOSSAN, TAMMY JEAN 7/30/1983 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Felonious Assault

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ALM, CALEB MICHAEL 8/27/1996 7/20/2017 TIME SERVED



BROWN, GARY 7/22/1964 7/4/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



BUTLER THOMAS, DEMACHEL EUGENE CHRISTOPHER 7/31/1998 7/6/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

CARTER, ERIC LAMONT 12/4/1979 7/21/2017 NO CHARGES FILED



COTTLE, ERNEST K II 12/21/1984 6/28/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



DAVILA JR, MANUEL 5/26/1970 7/16/2017 RELEASED



FAULKNER, GEORGE E JR 9/23/1986 6/19/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



FRANKLIN, DERRICK N 8/24/1995 7/12/2017 BONDED OUT



GREEN, HOMER ERNIE 4/23/1951 5/30/2017 TIME SERVED



HYLTON, CHRISTOPHER E 4/20/1989 4/6/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

JULIOUS, TYJUAN DONTRELL 7/7/1993 5/9/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



KIMBROUGH, EDWARD JR 7/23/1992 7/24/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



KNISELEY, TODD JAMES 4/23/1989 5/22/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



MCGREW, IRELAND LEE 6/19/1974 7/22/2017 NO CHARGES FILED



MILLERLEILE JR., MICHEAL NICHOLAS 9/21/1975 7/22/2017 NO CHARGES FILED

PARKER, DAVID GREGORY JR 7/24/1986 7/21/2017 TIME SERVED



PERKINS, KEIJUAN 4/30/1992 4/6/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

SMITH, DEREK L 1/17/1990 5/15/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

STEVENS, DANA RUTH 3/26/1979 7/23/2017 BONDED OUT

STULLER, GRANT A 3/17/1992 5/20/2017 TIME SERVED



TAYLOR, JESSICA IMAGENE 6/30/1982 6/26/2017 TIME SERVED



TURNER, JAMAL I 4/10/1992 6/12/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

VALENTINE, EMANUEL KIJUAN 6/23/1997 4/6/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

WOLOSCHAK, CHRISTOPHER S 3/8/1984 2/11/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC