Kasich says not to force health care


Published: Mon, July 24, 2017 @ 12:38 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the ongoing effort by congressional Republicans to pass a health care bill (all times local):

Gov. John Kasich says it would be a mistake for the Senate to move ahead on health and “force a one-sided deal that the American people are clearly against.”

In a statement on Monday, Kasich says Republicans and Democrats should work together openly to address the failings of the Obama health law and come up with a bipartisan solution.

Kasich, who sought the GOP presidential nomination last year, said the American people will come out on the losing end if Republicans try to force a vote without open dialogue and transparency.

Kasich’s comments add pressure to Ohio’s Republican senator, Rob Portman, ahead of the vote.

