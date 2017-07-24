JOBS
Gun with obliterated serial number found in car


Published: Mon, July 24, 2017 @ 10:24 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A city man is in the Mahoning County jail on weapons charges after reports said there was a loaded handgun with an obliterated serial number underneath the seat of a car he was riding in Sunday.

Reports said Trejuan Valentine, 18, was in the passenger's seat of a car pulled over about 8 p.m. at Albert and McHenry streets for running a stop sign.

When police found out the driver did not have a drivers license police ordered Valentine and the driver out of the car because it was going to be towed. Police searched the car before it was towed when they found the gun, which is a 9mm handgun.

Valentine is charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possessing a defaced firearm.

