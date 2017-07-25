POLAND — The school board will review a proposal to save a playground the board had been prepared to turn into a green space.

Community members have come together to form Community Friends to Save the North Elementary Playground, a group dedicated to “restoring and preserving the playground for the children of the North Elementary neighborhood,” according to the proposal discussed at a board meeting tonight.

The group hopes to raise $50,000 to maintain and improve the playground.

The group formed after the board moved forward with a plan to sell the playground equipment at the North building, which previously was an elementary school. It now is home to the district’s preschool and after-school programs.

