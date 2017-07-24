JOBS
Dr. Yurich sentencing reset to Wednesday


Published: Mon, July 24, 2017 @ 12:18 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The sentencing of Dr. Joseph Yurich has been moved to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

It had previously been scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday. Judge John M. Durkin will oversee the proceedings in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

Last week, Judge Durkin convicted Dr. Yurich of vehicular homicide and failure to stop after an accident for his role in a fatal Berlin Reservoir boat crash on May 9, 2015. That crash resulted in the death of Neal Cuppett, 58, of Akron.

Dr. Yurich faces a minimum of 15 days and up to a year in jail.

