WARREN

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown spoke at Wheatland Tube on Dietz Road today in advance of President Donald Trump's visit to the Mahoning Valley, hoping to call attention to trade policies.

Brown, a Democrat, wants American steel and iron used to build American infrastructure.

Brown told reporters: "It doesnt make sense to taxpayers that we use steel from other countries for our own infrastructure."

Also attending was Tim Feeney of Wheatland Tube.