JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Brown touts using U.S. steel and iron in advance of Trump visit


Published: Mon, July 24, 2017 @ 10:37 a.m.

WARREN

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown spoke at Wheatland Tube on Dietz Road today in advance of President Donald Trump's visit to the Mahoning Valley, hoping to call attention to trade policies.

Brown, a Democrat, wants American steel and iron used to build American infrastructure.

Brown told reporters: "It doesnt make sense to taxpayers that we use steel from other countries for our own infrastructure."

Also attending was Tim Feeney of Wheatland Tube.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes