Body found burned in minivan on Warren street


Published: Mon, July 24, 2017 @ 1:09 p.m.

WARREN

Police believe a minivan found burned on Pershing Avenue Southwest with a body inside was burned overnight.

A woman called 911 at 10:08 a.m. today to report the minivan "has been set on fire." She added, "There is a dead body in it." When the dispatcher asked her how she knew that, she said: "You could see it."

Investigators have been at the scene since then investigating but have not released any information.

According to radio communications, after police and fire personnel arrived, one of them commented that the fire looked as if it had occurred the previous night.

Pershing is located in a wooded and remote area to the west of the former Warren Western Reserve High School. The van was located on the north end of Pershing that appears to have no homes.

